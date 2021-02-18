Pinewoods Conservation Group Annual General Meeting

Please share the news

















04/03/2021

7:00pm - 8:00pm

Those with good memories will recall we cancelled our 2020 Annual General Meeting was cancelled due to COVID restrictions. Obviously there is no opportunity to hold a physical meeting at the moment so we have decided to move to an online meeting this year.

The meeting will be held over Zoom. It will cover recent events, finances and look at the plans for the next year or so. It will take place 7pm on Thu 4 March and is expected to last about an hour.

The event is free and open to all.

They are just asking that people register here. A full agenda and zoom link will be shared before the event.

If you’ve never attended before then please do dial in.



