Picnic in the Park – Valley Gardens

Date(s) - 19/09/2021

11:00am - 3:00pm

Valley Gardens

ubu are hosting a charity event for Mind Harrogate in the Valley Gardens on Sun 19 Sept from 11am until 3pm.

This is a picnic in the park with local artists playing on the bandstand stage, a free event for the public to attend raising funds for a worthwhile cause whilst also raising awareness for mental health and wellbeing.

Guests are invited to bring their own picnics and blankets / chairs and enjoy the music from our talented local musicians, details of ubu can be found at www.ubu.me.uk





