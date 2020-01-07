Paul Foot….Swan Power

Please share the news











Loading Map.... Frazer Theatre

Off High Street - Knaresborough

Events Off High Street - Knaresborough 54.008134 -1.466106

Date/Time

Date(s) - 24/10/2020

8:00pm - 10:00pm

Location

Frazer Theatre

Off High Street

Knaresborough

North Yorkshire

HG50EQ



On Saturday 24th October 2020, The Frazer Theatre Comedy Club is delighted to welcome Paul Foot back to Knaresborough.

The multi-award winning comedian presents his brand-new show. Tired of the goose? Swan Power is here. Paul opens his beak and explores topics including Nanna on the rack, murdering Santas and interfering ambulance drivers (self-appointed busybodies!) Plus Billy Zane’s Valuable Diamond (c/o RMS Titanic). Live by the swan, fly by the swan.

Tickets are £15 (10% booking fee applies) and are available from our online box office at www.frazertheatre.co.uk or by calling 07835 927965. Paul’s last two visits to the Frazer have sold out so don’t miss out and secure your tickets early!

Doors open at 7.30pm and the show starts at 8pm.









