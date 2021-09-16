Paul Foot : Swan Power

On Saturday 16th October 2021, The Frazer Theatre Comedy Club is delighted to welcome Paul Foot back to Knaresborough. This show which was originally due to take place on Saturday 24th October 2020. All tickets purchased for the original date have been transferred.

The multi-award winning comedian presents his brand new show. Tired of the goose? Swan Power is here. Paul opens his beak and explores topics including Nanna on the rack, murdering Santas and interfering ambulance drivers (self-appointed busybodies!) Plus Billy Zane’s Valuable Diamond (c/o RMS Titanic). Live by the swan, fly by the swan.

Tickets are £15 (10% booking fee applies) and are available from our online box office at www.frazertheatre.co.uk which also details our Covid-19 Safety Measures and Entry Requirements.

Doors open at 7.30pm and the show starts at 8pm.

Paul Foot has made numerous television and radio appearances, the most recent of which include “8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown” Channel 4, ABC Australia’s “Melbourne Gala”, “Breaking The News” BBC Radio Scotland and “Dave News” for Dave at the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe. In 2019 he also made a triumphant debut at Glastonbury and played the comedy tents of many of the most prestigious summer festivals. Excerpts of his many much-loved appearances on “Never Mind The Buzzcocks” have garnered over a million views on YouTube. A BBC New Comedy Award and Daily Telegraph Open Mic winner, he has been nominated twice for the Barry Award at The Melbourne Comedy Festival and has been voted Best of The Fest International and Best International Act at the Sydney and Perth Comedy Festivals respectively.