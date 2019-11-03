Pateley Bridge Late Night Opening

Date/Time
Date(s) - 20/12/2019
5:30pm - 8:30pm
Location
Pateley Bridge
High Steet
Pateley Bridge
The Nidderdale Chamber of Trade are delighted to announce Late Night Opening in Pateley Bridge will be held on Friday 20th December starting at 5.30pm until late.
This traditional event gives businesses the opportunity to thank their loyal customers who have supported them throughout the year. There will be entertainment, food and of course Santa doing his rounds.
Nominated charity for the evening is the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.