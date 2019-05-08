Pateley Bridge Artisan Market

Please share the news











Bridgehousegate - Pateley Bridge

Date(s) - 12/05/2019

10:00am - 3:00pm

Nidderdale Show Ground

Bridgehousegate

Pateley Bridge

North Yorkshire

HG3 5BD



Join us for our spring market. Bustling with over 40 brilliant traders offering crafts, art, furniture, clothing, flowers, fresh food, street food and lots of local goods. We have live music and are a dog friendly artisan market serving the community.

Set in beautiful surroundings by the banks of the River Nidd, just a short walk from the High Street and local amenities in Pateley Bridge is the Nidderdale Showground and the site of the Little Bird Artisan Market.

So bring the kids, bring the dogs, bring the mother-in-law 😏 and join us for a bustling artisan market in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales.







