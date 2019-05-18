Pateley Bridge Artisan Market

Please share the news













Bridgehousegate - Pateley Bridge

Date(s) - 11/08/2019

10:00am - 3:00pm

Nidderdale Show Ground

Bridgehousegate

Pateley Bridge

North Yorkshire

HG3 5BD



Bustling with over 40 brilliant traders offering crafts, art, furniture, clothing, flowers, fresh food, street food and lots of local goods. We have live music and are a dog friendly artisan market serving the community.

Whether it is something for dinner, a gift for a friend, a treat for someone special or simply stocking up on essentials that you can’t get elsewhere – Little Bird Artisan Markets are the place to visit.

Bring the kids, bring the dogs and bring a big smile. No matter what the weather rain or shine, the market will give you that local community spirit, and combined with great food, drink and shopping; it’s a great day out!

Set in beautiful surroundings by the banks of the River Nidd, just a short walk from the High Street and local amenities in Pateley Bridge is the Nidderdale Showground and the site of the Little Bird Artisan Market.