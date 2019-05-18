Pateley Bridge Artisan Market

3 months ago
Please share the news

Loading Map....

Date/Time
Date(s) - 11/08/2019
10:00am - 3:00pm

Location
Nidderdale Show Ground

Bridgehousegate
Pateley Bridge
North Yorkshire
HG3 5BD


Bustling with over 40 brilliant traders offering crafts, art, furniture, clothing, flowers, fresh food, street food and lots of local goods. We have live music and are a dog friendly artisan market serving the community.

Whether it is something for dinner, a gift for a friend, a treat for someone special or simply stocking up on essentials that you can’t get elsewhere – Little Bird Artisan Markets are the place to visit.
Bring the kids, bring the dogs and bring a big smile. No matter what the weather rain or shine, the market will give you that local community spirit, and combined with great food, drink and shopping; it’s a great day out!

Set in beautiful surroundings by the banks of the River Nidd, just a short walk from the High Street and local amenities in Pateley Bridge is the Nidderdale Showground and the site of the Little Bird Artisan Market.


Please share the news

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*