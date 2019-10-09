Date/Time
Painting Pots Pudsey Paint-a-thon for Children in Need
Saturday 9th November 2019, 3.00 pm – 5.00 pm
Wednesday 13th November 2019, 4.00 pm – 6.00 pm
at Painting Pots, 2a Castlegate, Knaresborough
£16 per person (£10 goes to Children in Need).
Price includes:
* paint a Pudsey ceramic (specially licensed from the BBC!)
* cake
* glitter Tattoo
* sticker
* certificate
* meet Pudsey himself!
For more information and to book see @paintingpotsknaresborough Facebook page.