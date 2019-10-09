Painting Pots Pudsey Paint-a-thon!

Date/Time
Date(s) - 09/11/2019
3:00pm - 5:00pm

Location
Painting Pots Knaresborough

2a Castlegate
Knaresborough
North Yorkshire
HG5 8AR


Saturday 9th November 2019, 3.00 pm – 5.00 pm
Wednesday 13th November 2019, 4.00 pm – 6.00 pm

at Painting Pots, 2a Castlegate, Knaresborough

£16 per person (£10 goes to Children in Need).

Price includes:
* paint a Pudsey ceramic (specially licensed from the BBC!)
* cake
* glitter Tattoo
* sticker
* certificate
* meet Pudsey himself!

For more information and to book see @paintingpotsknaresborough Facebook page.






