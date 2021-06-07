Open Air and Drive-in Cinemas

Date/Time

Date(s) - 17/06/2021 - 20/06/2021

Harrogate Rugby Club

Blue Sky Cinema offers the ULTIMATE cinema experience from Open Air Cinema, watching your movie favourites in the summer sun to Drive-in Movies from the comfort of your own car.

Tickets start from £9.95 per person for the Open Air Cinemas and you can see a list of showings below:

Thursday 17th June

19.00 Open Air Cinema – The Greatest Showman

Friday 18th June

19.00 Open Air Cinema – Grease Singalong

Saturday 19th June

14.00 Open Air Cinema – Tom and Jerry (2021)

17.00 Open Air Cinema – Mamma Mia

21.00 Drive-in Movie – Grease Singalong

Sunday 20th June

14.00 Open Air Cinema – The Lion King

17.00 Open Air Cinema – The Greatest Showman

21.00 Drive-in Movie – Top Gun

Book your tickets online now: https://blueskyoutdoor.co.uk/harrogate-rugby-club-rudding-lane/



