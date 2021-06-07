Open Air and Drive-in Cinemas

Date/Time
Date(s) - 17/06/2021 - 20/06/2021
Harrogate Rugby Club
Blue Sky Cinema offers the ULTIMATE cinema experience from Open Air Cinema, watching your movie favourites in the summer sun to Drive-in Movies from the comfort of your own car.
Tickets start from £9.95 per person for the Open Air Cinemas and you can see a list of showings below:
Thursday 17th June
19.00 Open Air Cinema – The Greatest Showman
Friday 18th June
19.00 Open Air Cinema – Grease Singalong
Saturday 19th June
14.00 Open Air Cinema – Tom and Jerry (2021)
17.00 Open Air Cinema – Mamma Mia
21.00 Drive-in Movie – Grease Singalong
Sunday 20th June
14.00 Open Air Cinema – The Lion King
17.00 Open Air Cinema – The Greatest Showman
21.00 Drive-in Movie – Top Gun
Book your tickets online now: https://blueskyoutdoor.co.uk/harrogate-rugby-club-rudding-lane/