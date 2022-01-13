OneWellness hosts festival of wellbeing

Date/Time

Date(s) - 15 January 2022

9:00am - 4:00pm

Location

OneWellness

Harrogate



HG1 5AR



OneWellness Clubs recognises these are challenging times for everyone, and so starts 2022 with wellbeing offerings and free trials to continue helping improve physical and mental health in the community and beyond.

With the Covid-19 pandemic affecting social life and people’s mental wellbeing, once again, we bring our community, local charities and wellbeing partners together for a unique educational and practical event. Together, we will ‘work out’ through the lows and pressures of January to make sure your mood is upbeat as we look forward to getting active, enjoying exercise, and improving personal wellbeing.

Following on from the success of the Festival of Wellbeing in September and by popular demand, OneWellness Clubs in Harrogate is looking forward to welcoming you to a new, FREE Festival of Wellbeing on Saturday, 15 January, between 9 am and 4 pm.

January can be a difficult month for many. During winter weeks, The NHS warnings include the Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), known as ‘winter depression’, with symptoms such as a persistent low mood and a loss of interest in everyday activities being more severe during the winter months.

According to MIND mental health charity, one in six people report experiencing a common mental health problem, like anxiety and depression, in any given week in England. The overall number of people reporting mental health problems has gone up in recent years. Though anyone can experience a mental health problem, some groups are more likely to experience them than others. For example, just over a quarter (26%) of young women aged between 16 and 24 years old report having a mental health problem in any given week. This compares to 17% of adults.

Health is the top thing people say matters to their wellbeing

Despite these struggles, January continues to be the month where people traditionally set themselves new challenges and projects for the year ahead. Undoubtedly, it becomes an even bigger challenge to stick to them! Wellbeing and new ways to be healthier top the priorities list for the third year in a row, with the most popular among those making resolutions being to do more exercise or improve their fitness (49%). Another 41% say they want to commit to improving their diet, and 40% want to lose weight – including 34% of men and 44% of women.

To help support the local community to achieve their wellbeing aims, OneWellness Clubs Harrogate, in association with Mind in Harrogate, Sweaty Betty and Hustle & Co., have designed a FREE Festival of Wellbeing to be held on 15 January 2022. They will host a day of events and activities with a focus on exercise and wellbeing.

Welcome to the Harrogate community’s Festival of Wellbeing

Organised in a welcoming, safe and expert-led environment in Mowbray Square, Harrogate, the Festival of Wellbeing highlights the importance of mental health and wellbeing. It offers a motivational and educational free festival with access to a range of fitness, nutrition and health classes and talks.

From Mindfulness and Wellbeing, Relax and De-stress Yoga, to Pilates, Barre, and Dance Cardio classes, the wellbeing experts at OneWellness have tailored each lesson to suit everyone and help boost physical fitness levels whilst increasing positive wellbeing.

Mind will attend The Festival of Wellbeing, setting the challenge on the day for attendees to cycle 120km, which is the number of hours volunteers give each month to engage and support the community’s people. The bike challenge aims to highlight the invaluable work of volunteers whilst raising donations for the charity.

To book any FREE class or talk, visit The Festival of Wellbeing event page. Sweaty Betty, Hustle and Co, Lush and Mind mental health charity will join the Festival with their activities and gifts geared to bolster the wellbeing experience of those who join the event.

Alasdair Everest-Ford, Head of OneWellness, said: “At OneWellness Clubs, we have a committed team who want to positively affect people’s lives. They are passionate, keen to inspire and help people be more active, more often, regardless of someone’s starting point or goals. We exist to encourage a healthier lifestyle and understand the importance of staying physically and mentally well at any stage in life. The Festival of Wellbeing is a one-day boost for body and mind, but our fitness and wellbeing plans, both in our Harrogate Club and online, last for the long-term agenda of the people in our community on how they envision a healthy and fit life.”

Sally-Ann Lewis, Wellbeing Development Manager, OneWellness, said: “This month, we begin bringing to life everything we have in store in 2022 that will help us support our members to open the door to a healthier life. So whether you are a complete beginner or experienced fitness enthusiast, we have a class to suit your current fitness levels.”

Tina Chamberlain, Chief Executive Officer, Mind in Harrogate District, said: “Mind in the Harrogate District provides confidential and professional counselling to help lead to positive change, increase self-confidence and people’s ability to manage daily struggles and enhance their wellbeing in the future. We are happy to continue to support mental health in Harrogate and join OneWellness Clubs for their Wellbeing Festival to reach the people in our community.”

Beyond the Festival of Wellbeing

OneWellness recognise the tireless efforts of local key workers and has looked to support them throughout the challenging times of the pandemic with the introduction of a Key Worker Offer – 20% off all class packs and memberships for key workers, for life, with no expiry date.

The Refer a Friend offer makes your fitness journey more fun to help you and your friends achieve health and wellness goals. Using this offer, your First OneWellness Class is FREE to attend, no matter the level, so you can start getting stronger, fitter and have fun with friends at the same time.

About One Wellness:

Through innovative health and wellbeing solutions, OneWellness’s mission is to support people in improving and maintaining their health, both physically and mentally, providing the right support and advice, in the right place, at the right time.

We are exceptionally well placed to support our Harrogate community to achieve their wellbeing aims by enabling personal change, all supported by our online wellbeing platform.

We support individuals, your businesses, workforce, and community through our wellbeing and fitness programme at our flagship Wellbeing and Fitness Centre in Harrogate or our trusted in-person and digital employee wellbeing solutions. With our roots in healthcare, we have a unique background and the expertise of some of the UK’s leading specialists in Lifestyle Medicine, mental and physical wellbeing, fitness, and health psychologists and nutritionists. For all the information you need to know about OneWellness Clubs, please visit https://clubs.onewellnessonline.co.uk/.