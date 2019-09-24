One Voice Choir Knaresborough

Please share the news
  • 1
    Share

Loading Map....

Date/Time
Date(s) - 09/10/2019
12:30pm

Location
Knaresborough Community centre

79 Stockwell Ave
Knaresborough
Yorkshire
HG5 0LG


New choir coming to Knaresborough from 9th October.

We are going to be based in the community centre.

We’re offering the month of October free for anyone who wants to attend.

We’re totally inclusive, no singing experience is necessary, you don’t need to able to read sheet music.

We currently run 4 very successful groups that our members find fun and supportive. I’m attaching our flyer but am, of course, happy to speak to you if you would like more info.

Sessions last an hour and are held each week. There is no need to book, our Facebook page is updated with all our events.






Please share the news
  • 1
    Share
  • 1
    Share

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Previous Story

The Big Draw Festival

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info