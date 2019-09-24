One Voice Choir Knaresborough

Please share the news











79 Stockwell Ave - Knaresborough

Events 79 Stockwell Ave - Knaresborough 54.0141084 -1.4622346999999536

Date/Time

Date(s) - 09/10/2019

12:30pm

Location

Knaresborough Community centre

79 Stockwell Ave

Knaresborough

Yorkshire

HG5 0LG



New choir coming to Knaresborough from 9th October.

We are going to be based in the community centre.

We’re offering the month of October free for anyone who wants to attend.

We’re totally inclusive, no singing experience is necessary, you don’t need to able to read sheet music.

We currently run 4 very successful groups that our members find fun and supportive. I’m attaching our flyer but am, of course, happy to speak to you if you would like more info.

Sessions last an hour and are held each week. There is no need to book, our Facebook page is updated with all our events.











