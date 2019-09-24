One Voice Choir Knaresborough

Date/Time
Date(s) - 09/10/2019
12:30pm
Location
Knaresborough Community centre
79 Stockwell Ave
Knaresborough
Yorkshire
HG5 0LG
New choir coming to Knaresborough from 9th October.
We are going to be based in the community centre.
We’re offering the month of October free for anyone who wants to attend.
We’re totally inclusive, no singing experience is necessary, you don’t need to able to read sheet music.
We currently run 4 very successful groups that our members find fun and supportive. I’m attaching our flyer but am, of course, happy to speak to you if you would like more info.
Sessions last an hour and are held each week. There is no need to book, our Facebook page is updated with all our events.