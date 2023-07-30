One Day Self- Publishing course

£25.00

This one day workshop will teach you everything you need to know to start your self-publishing journey.

Covering:

Why self publish?

Revenue streams

Self publishing platforms

Smashwords, Ingram spark, Amazon KDP, Vanity presses

The pod model

Amazon KDP -creating a title, account and getting it ready for release

Layouts for ebooks, paperback and hard back

Cover considerations and how to do it yourself

Marketing and advertising

Grab your ticket at www.harrogatewriterscollective.com