One Day Self- Publishing course

When

30 July 2023    
10:00am - 3:30pm
Where

Upstairs, North Bar Harrogate.

Harrogate Writers Collective

One Day Self Publishing Workshop Sunday 30th July 10am-3.30pm

£25.00

This one day workshop will teach you everything you need to know to start your self-publishing journey.

Covering:

  • Why self publish?
  • Revenue streams
  • Self publishing platforms
  • Smashwords, Ingram spark, Amazon KDP, Vanity presses
  • The pod model
  • Amazon KDP -creating a title, account and getting it ready for release
  • Layouts for ebooks, paperback and hard back
  • Cover considerations and how to do it yourself
  • Marketing and advertising

