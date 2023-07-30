One Day Self- Publishing course

Harrogate Writers Collective
One Day Self Publishing Workshop Sunday 30th July 10am-3.30pm
£25.00
This one day workshop will teach you everything you need to know to start your self-publishing journey.
Covering:
- Why self publish?
- Revenue streams
- Self publishing platforms
- Smashwords, Ingram spark, Amazon KDP, Vanity presses
- The pod model
- Amazon KDP -creating a title, account and getting it ready for release
- Layouts for ebooks, paperback and hard back
- Cover considerations and how to do it yourself
- Marketing and advertising
Grab your ticket at www.harrogatewriterscollective.com