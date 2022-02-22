Off The Beaten Track Exhibition

Date/Time

Date(s) - 4 March 2022 - 2 April 2022

All Day

Location

Watermark Gallery

Harrogate

England

HG1 2SZ



A much anticipated exhibition of new paintings and ceramics by two Northern artists, both of whom take inspiration from the North Yorkshire and Scottish landscape.

This exhibition called ‘Off The Beaten Track’ is free and features work by North Yorkshire-based ceramicist Michele Bianco and Pascale Rentsch who is Swiss born and now lives in East Lothian.

A preview for this event is being held on Friday March 4th from 6-8pm. RSVP to harrogate@watermarkgallery.co.uk. This exhibition is on display both in our Harrogate gallery at 8 Royal Parade, HG1 2SZ and online at www.watermarkgallery.co.uk