Oddsocks | Much Ado About Nothing

Ticket Prices: Adults £24 | Under 18 £15 | Under 7 £7 Family Ticket £72 (2 adults and 2 children)

Please note all bookings are subject to a £1.75 transaction fee.

Festival legends Oddsocks return to Harrogate on the 4th and 5th July to perform Much Ado About Nothing. Formed in 1989 by Andy Barrow and Elli Mackenzie, Oddsocks have been performing as part of Harrogate International Festivals for over two decades. This year they bring the Bard’s comedy to life in the gorgeous setting of Harlow Carr Gardens. Pack your picnic and get ready for an evening of laughter and mayhem that is suitable for all ages. After two sell out shows last year we recommend booking early to avoid disappointment.