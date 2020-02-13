Please share the news













Crown Place - Harrogate

Date(s) - 05/04/2020

7:00pm - 11:00pm

The Collavoce Collective have a License to Sing on Sunday 5th April in The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

To mark the release of the 25th James Bond film, NO TIME TO DIE, Musical Director Catherine Field-Leather (M), invites you to join The Collavoce Collective Singers as they present NOW TIME TO SING. An evening devoted to the music of Bond. Collavoce will be joined by guest band The Radio 58 Jazz Collective, plus Eurythmia Ensemble. You can expect to hear all your favourites tunes from Live and Let Die to Skyfall, Nobody Does It Better, For Your Eyes Only and many more.

Unleash your inner Bond or M in the fabulous setting of The Crown Hotel and Henry’s Bar, Harrogate.

Begin your evening at 7.00pm with a reception, Prosecco and canapés, followed by the main feature at 7.45pm.

Dress as you favourite Bond character and you could win an Aston Martin DB5 (maybe not the same size as Daniel’s)

All profit from ticket sales will go to Friends of Harrogate Hospital. Plus look out for the NOW TIME TO SING raffle in aid of FOHH.

Tickets £16 (includes a glass of Prosecco and canapés) Seating cabaret style.

Tickets from: https://www.trybooking.co.uk/PLI

or email: collavocecoro@gmail.com

or phone: 07375 031507

More info @collavocecoro