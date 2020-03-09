Now time to sing

Date/Time
Date(s) - 07/11/2020
7:00pm - 10:00pm

Location
The Crown Hotel

Crown Place
Harrogate
North Yorkshire
HG1 2RZ


The Collavoce Collective have a License to Sing on Saturday 007th November in The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.
Join them and support Friends of Harrogate Hospital

To mark the release of the 25th James Bond film,
NO TIME TO DIE, Musical Director Catherine Field-Leather (M), invites you to join The Collavoce Collective Singers as they present NOW TIME TO SING. An evening devoted to the music of Bond. Collavoce will be joined by guest band The Radio 58 Jazz Collective.You can expect to hear all your favourites tunes from Live and Let Die to Skyfall, Nobody Does It Better, For Your Eyes Only and many more.

Unleash your inner Bond or M in the fabulous setting of The Crown Hotel and Henry’s Bar, Harrogate.
Begin your evening at 7.00pm with a reception followed by the main feature at 7.45pm.

Tickets £16 (includes a glass of prosecco and canapés on arrival) Seating Cabaret style.

Dress as you favourite Bond character and you could win an Aston Martin DB5 (maybe not the same size as Daniel’s)

Tickets from: https://www.trybooking.co.uk/PLI
Or collavocecoro@gmail.com or 07375 031507


