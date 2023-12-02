Northern Voices – A concert for Christmas

This is the third visit of Northern Voices to Starbeck Methodist Church and this time they are pleased to present a Christmas themed programme. This will be an eclectic mix of traditional and new Christmas carols, Christmas songs and readings. There will also be an opportunity for audience participation.

Northern Voices are an enthusiastic mixed voice choral group that rehearse in Darlington on a weekly basis, with over forty choristers and a large repertoire of music, classical, oratorio, sacred, musicals, modern contemporary and pop. Their singers are drawn from across North Yorkshire, Tees Valley and South Durham. They are a registered charity and aim to improve the public’s appreciation of choral music in all its aspects and assist others to raise funds through their choral performances.

Since their formation in 2011 they have grown from strength to strength, attracting new members and building an excellent choral performance reputation. Their director and accompanist, Gillian and Stephen Sild, are both accomplished professionals.