North Yorkshire Open Studios 2019

Date(s) - 01/06/2019 - 02/06/2019

Over 100 artists across North Yorkshire will be inviting visitors to take a peek into their studios this June.

Discover art in truly inspirational locations, whilst enjoying a creative treasure trail of studios stretching from the beautiful North Yorkshire coastline to the moors and dales. Explore workspaces of all shapes and sizes, from fisherman’s cottages to railway waiting rooms, rural barns and even a Victorian workhouse.

Expect to see a fantastic mix of established and exciting new creative talent, from potters and painters, to jewellery, textile artists and printmakers and lots more at this popular free event.

Harrogate artists include ceramicist Anna Whitehouse, painters Linda Pieters, Charlotte Black and Elena Putley, and painter / printmaker Caroline Machray.

Meet the artists, find out more about their techniques, and have a go at something new. For full details visit www.nyos.org.uk or email info@nyos.org.uk

Studios are open from 10am to 5pm on Sat 1 – Sun 2 June and Sat 8 – Sun 9 June 2019.







