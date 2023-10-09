Never Look Away (15) Presented by Harrogate Film Society

Never Look Away | Germany | 2018 | Dir. Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck | 15 | 189 min | IDMb 7.7 | Subtitled
Young artist Kurt Barnert has fled to West Germany but continues to be tormented by the experiences of his childhood and youth in the Nazi years and during the GDR-regime. When he meets student Ellie, he is convinced that he has met the love of his life and starts to create paintings that mirror not only his own fate, but also the traumas of an entire generation – Oscar nominated.
When two German art students fall in love, the girl’s father vows to end their relationship, but their lives are already intertwined by a devastating secret. An epic intergenerational tale of art, love, tragedy, and politics. Provocative storytelling from the writer/director of the “The Lives of Others”. Superb cinematography along with a lustrous, hypnotic score underpins a stunning masterpiece, one of the best films you may see this year.
Entry is free for HFS members.
Tickets for non-members cost £6 each (Under 25’s £3). These can be purchased online here or will available on the door (contactless payments only please, we are not taking cash this season). A small processing fee will be applied to all tickets.
Please note that doors open at 6.45pm and the film will start at the earlier time of 7.15pm. All seating is unreserved so grab a seat wherever you like. Parking is free after 6pm for all Odeon cinema-goers but you MUST display a voucher obtained from the Odeon lobby.