National Children’s Day Party

Date/Time

Date(s) - 12/05/2019

10:00am - 12:00pm

Location

AIM Martial Arts & Leadership Academy

Beech Avenue

Harrogate



HG2 8DY



FREE children’s party on the 12th of May Sunday – 10am-12pm in support of National Children’s Day in #harrogate

You don’t need to donate or buy anything it is a free party.

There will be games with prizes, cake and refreshments and a chance for children to test their skills with Master Hudson from AIM Martial Arts who has kindly offered his premises as the venue (Beech Avenue, Harrogate HG2 8DY)

Parking is FREE.

If you’d like to enter our absolutely amazing raffle it costs just £1.99 and you get a free ebook as well: “A Case of Mistaken Identity” the first in a new series of books with Kiki and Friends who go on fun adventures.

PRIZES

* 3 month’s FREE trial at AIM Martial Arts & Leadership Academy(worth £210)

* Free meal for 2 with wine at SO! bar and eats Harrogate (worth £50)

* Free pass for 2 people for Go Revolution

* “Off the Edge” mountain boarding pass The Time Choice Group

* £30 camp voucher from Harrogate Gymnastics

* FREE Tui Na massage at Matt Symonds Acupuncture

* FREE first Acupuncture treatment at Matt Symonds Acupuncture

* CIRCUS WORKSHOP with Circus Skills York

* Private yoga tuition with Sarah Byrne

* Pamper treatment with Hannah Emma Sanpher-McDowell Luxury Beauty

You can still enter even if you don’t come to the party. Just purchase your book and send a copy of your receipt to cescahepton@gmail.com so we can contact you when we announce the winners:

To enter raffle: https://amzn.to/2GK1rxR

PLEASE SHARE THIS NEWS

Harrogate Mumbler News Page is helping to SPREAD THE POSITIVE MESSAGE FOR HEALTHY, HAPPY CHILDREN

Thank you!!

You can help, too. Share this post.

Let’s help kids flourish by having a fun party to raise awareness and bring in positivity.

Thank you to Hugs and Crumbs who are providing the yummy cakes FREE!!







