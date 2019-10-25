myLifePool Christmas Market

Please share the news











Date/Time

Date(s) - 26/11/2019

6:00pm - 9:00pm

Location

The Crowne Plaza Harrogate

Kings road

Harrogate



HG1 1XX



Join us for our first Christmas market and social which showcases some our preferred partners and what they have to offer.

This event is open to all myLifePoolers and their friends. Everyone who attends on the evening with receive mLP discount whether they are members or not and even some one-off special discounts!

The Crowne Plaza are also offering 50% off food and drink on the evening. We will also be running a game of social bingo to break the ice with new people and the winner will get a prize!

You will be able to find on the evening who are offering discounts to everyone who attends on the night. To see their full offers, check out our event on Facebook!

🎄 Beauty By Rebekah

🎄 Anisa Lewis – Positive Parenting Coach showcasing their doTerra essential oils

🎄 Sugar Rush Confectionery Harrogate and Knaresborough

🎄 Jo Hewson – Baking Mama

🎄 Hollie’s Book Club

🎄 Little Learners Harrogate with their stocking fillings

🎄 Embrace Holistics

🎄 Matt at Protect365 – Bespoke Protection Insurance

🎄 Yorkshire Appliance Repair

🎄 Noah’s Ark Necklaces and clothing

🎄 Giftery Harrogate

🎄 Little Darlings Of Harrogate

🎄 KD Fruiterers

🎄 Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity selling their merchandise and Christmas market tickets

🎄 Crafty Pix

🎄 @Hush hugz

🎄 The Phoenix Lounge

🎄 MezMakes

More partners to be confirmed…

🥂Join us for the Christmas after party in the bar at The Crowne Plaza from 9pm onwards…🥂









