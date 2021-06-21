My Path: Art by People in the Criminal Justice System

Date/Time

Date(s) - 29/06/2021 - 26/09/2021

1:00pm - 4:00pm

Categories

My Path is a creative walk through the criminal justice system. It showcases artworks from across Yorkshire which were submitted to the 2020 Koestler Awards for arts in criminal justice. Every work shown was made by someone in a prison, secure hospital, young offender institution or on probation.

People in many of these settings experienced lockup for 23-hours-a-day during the pandemic. They often had limited artistic materials, so each work represents a significant achievement. Koestler Arts exhibitions reveal talent and hope in challenging situations.

The artworks on display have toured from an earlier version of My Path, at Millennium Gallery in Sheffield in Spring 2021. Young people with Sheffield Youth Justice Service curated the original version, bringing their insight and imagination to the selection. Staff and volunteers at Ripon Museums then chose the more intimate selection that will be on display at the Prison & Police Museum, focusing on themes of nature, journeys and the prison experience.

Entry to the exhibition is included in the cost of museum entry.

For more information about the event and the museum visit https://riponmuseums.co.uk/

Image: Murmuration, HM Prison Wealstun, Watercolour and Gouache