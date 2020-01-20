My Bloody Valentine

Date/Time
Date(s) - 14/02/2020
7:00pm - 11:00pm

Location
Cold Bath Club House

46 King's Rd
Harrogate
North Yorkshire
HG1 5JW


Harrogate Horror Film Festival and the Events Guys Presents

My Bloody Valentine.

A very different Valentines day at the Cold Bath Clubhouse (46 King’s Rd, Harrogate HG1 5JW)

Includes 3 Course meal, varied live entertainment from Burlesque performers, illusionist and showing of the Hitchcock classic – ‘Psycho’ – See Horrors darkest love Norman and Norma Bates on the big screen!

Get your Tickets at

http://bloodyvalentine.eventbrite.com/






