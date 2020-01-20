Date/Time
Date(s) - 14/02/2020
7:00pm - 11:00pm
Location
Cold Bath Club House
46 King's Rd
Harrogate
North Yorkshire
HG1 5JW
Harrogate Horror Film Festival and the Events Guys Presents
My Bloody Valentine.
A very different Valentines day at the Cold Bath Clubhouse (46 King’s Rd, Harrogate HG1 5JW)
Includes 3 Course meal, varied live entertainment from Burlesque performers, illusionist and showing of the Hitchcock classic – ‘Psycho’ – See Horrors darkest love Norman and Norma Bates on the big screen!
Get your Tickets at
http://bloodyvalentine.eventbrite.com/