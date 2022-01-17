My Bloody Valentine Part II – The Seance

Date/Time

Date(s) - 12 February 2022

6:00pm - 10:00pm

Location

Masonic Lodge

Harrogate

England

HG1 5NE



Dead Northern is back in Harrogate with My Bloody Valentine Part II. Are you Bored of Valentine’s Day? Do something different. Join us for a Victorian séance and witness the unexplainable at the Harrogate Masonic Hall.

Tickets include Food & Entertainment

This event is over 18’s only

Get Tickets Here

PRE-BOOKING ONLY – Please purchase in the group you intend to sit with.

General Entry Includes : Entry to the event and a hot meal provided in the intermission (vegetarian and vegan options available).

Celebrate Valentine’s Day in true style at the eerie Masonic Lodge in Harrogate as we recreate an authentic Victorian-era séance.

Many people have been unflinching in their quest to make contact with the spirit world but are you brave enough to join us and attempt to communicate with the other side?

You will not be alone, as our experienced host will guide you through some unusual and unexplainable psychic demonstrations. Later, you will explore a number of terrifying tales of love from beyond the grave as we attempt to make a connection beyond the veil and into the spirit world.

In true séance style, your host will utilise various traditional methods of spirit communication. The event will make you doubt your perception and question your beliefs as you experience unnerving happenings that you will not be able to explain.

This reconstruction of a Victorian séance is the perfect way to celebrate Valentine’s Day with your loved one; an evening for anyone that enjoys live entertainment, mystery and storytelling. Prepare yourself for a suspenseful evening of fear, curiosity, spirits and the other-worldly.

Join us at the Harrogate Masonic Lodge and experience a love eternal. The show will last approximately one hour with a 30 minute interval with food provided.

About your host:

Paul Forster is a trained actor and mind reader having toured across the UK to sell out theatres. He has performed Victorian themed séances in some of the most haunted venues in the UK with terrifying effect. His unique blend of storytelling and theatrics will make your evening unforgettable.

When he’s not creeping around Harrogate at night with his highly popular Harrogate Ghost walk, Paul also performs mentalism for weddings, parties and events.

