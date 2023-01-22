Dead Northern Presents – The alternative valentines date night – My bloody valentine Ouija – An Evening of love, illusion and the Occult

Celebrate Valentine’s Day in true style at the eerie Rooftop floor of The Yorkshire Hotel in Harrogate as we recreate an authentic séance.

Forster The Mindreader in partnership with Dead Northern brings a brand new show to the Yorkshire Hotel.

A cross between an interactive séance and a psychological spook show. It requires members of the audience to immerse themselves in the experience.

The first half of the evening will see Forster utilising his skills of observation, deduction, forensic science and logical reasoning.

He will have you convinced that he is a Love Oracle, displaying his unusual and sometimes paranormal abilities.The second half of the evening we will delve into the world of the seance. Using the ouija board, we will attempt to make contact with those beyond the veil and hope to connect with spirits passed.

Dead Northern’s – My Bloody Valentine Ouija (Sat 11th February 2023)