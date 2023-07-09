dowland main

Musicians in Residence: Sunday Brunch – Dowland Plus

When

9 July 2023    
11:00am - 1:00pm
Where

Crown Hotel
Crown Place, Harrogate, North Yorkhire, HG1 2RZ

 

Tickets £24This concert is part of the Residency Multibuy Offer. Book 9 concerts for 20% discount, 5 concerts for 10% discount or 3 concerts for 5% discount. 

U18s, student, and UC recipient tickets available.

Please note all bookings are subject to a £1.75 booking fee.

Orlande de Lassus (arr. Simonen) La nuit froide et sombre, LV 578
Dowland
 Works for Solo Guitar
Dowland Works for Guitar and Bandoneon
Britten  Lachrymae for Viola and Piano, Op. 48
Thomas Ades Darkness Visible
Dowland (arr. Simonen) Come, Heavy Sleep
Get ready for a musical journey back in time to the Renaissance era with this morning’s coffee concert. The spotlight is on the lutanist and composer John Dowland, who once played for the courts of King Christian IV of Denmark and King James I of England. You’ll hear some of Dowland’s original works, alongside pieces from two British composers who were inspired by his songs: Thomas Adés and Benjamin Britten. Adés’ ‘Darknesse Visible’ is a mind-blowing explosion of Dowland’s ‘In Darknesse Let Mee Dwell’, while Britten has written multiple works based on Dowland’s music.

The concert also features a piece by Dowland’s Renaissance contemporary Orlande de Lassus, and a special string quartet arrangement of ‘Come Heavy Sleep’ by our very own resident musician, Sini Simonen. Don’t miss out on this unique musical experience.

