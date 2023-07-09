Musicians in Residence: Sunday Brunch – Dowland Plus

Tickets £24This concert is part of the Residency Multibuy Offer. Book 9 concerts for 20% discount, 5 concerts for 10% discount or 3 concerts for 5% discount.
|Orlande de Lassus (arr. Simonen)
|La nuit froide et sombre, LV 578
|Dowland
|Works for Solo Guitar
|Dowland
|Works for Guitar and Bandoneon
|Britten
|Lachrymae for Viola and Piano, Op. 48
|Thomas Ades
|Darkness Visible
|Dowland (arr. Simonen)
|Come, Heavy Sleep
Get ready for a musical journey back in time to the Renaissance era with this morning’s coffee concert. The spotlight is on the lutanist and composer John Dowland, who once played for the courts of King Christian IV of Denmark and King James I of England. You’ll hear some of Dowland’s original works, alongside pieces from two British composers who were inspired by his songs: Thomas Adés and Benjamin Britten. Adés’ ‘Darknesse Visible’ is a mind-blowing explosion of Dowland’s ‘In Darknesse Let Mee Dwell’, while Britten has written multiple works based on Dowland’s music.
The concert also features a piece by Dowland’s Renaissance contemporary Orlande de Lassus, and a special string quartet arrangement of ‘Come Heavy Sleep’ by our very own resident musician, Sini Simonen. Don’t miss out on this unique musical experience.