Musicians in Residence: Strauss x Schoenberg

When

8 July 2023    
6:00pm - 8:00pm
Where

Crown Hotel
Crown Place, Harrogate, North Yorkhire, HG1 2RZ

 

Tickets £24This concert is part of the Residency Multibuy Offer. Book 9 concerts for 20% discount, 5 concerts for 10% discount or 3 concerts for 5% discount. 

U18s, student, and UC recipient tickets available.

Please note all bookings are subject to a £1.75 booking fee.

Strauss Metamorphosen
Dehmel
 Transfigured Night
Schoenberg Verklärte Nacht

Written 50 years apart the extraordinary works are the epitome of Romantic language in Central Europe during the 20th century. Rarely programmed together, the residency’s talented string players are bringing these masterpieces to life.

Strauss’s inspiration for his work came from Goethe’s ideas of transformation, which he explored in The Metamorphosis of Plants and The Metamorphosis of Animals. Schoenberg’s Verklärte Nacht, on the other hand, draws inspiration from Richard Dehmel’s poem and is a rare experiment in the field of the ‘chamber symphonic poem’.

During the concert, you’ll have the unique opportunity to hear Dehmel’s poem read aloud while experiencing Schoenberg’s work in one movement, divided into five sections that mimic the five stanzas of the poem.

