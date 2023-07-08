Musicians in Residence: Strauss x Schoenberg

Strauss’s inspiration for his work came from Goethe’s ideas of transformation, which he explored in The Metamorphosis of Plants and The Metamorphosis of Animals. Schoenberg’s Verklärte Nacht, on the other hand, draws inspiration from Richard Dehmel’s poem and is a rare experiment in the field of the ‘chamber symphonic poem’.

During the concert, you’ll have the unique opportunity to hear Dehmel’s poem read aloud while experiencing Schoenberg’s work in one movement, divided into five sections that mimic the five stanzas of the poem.