Musicians in Residence: Bohemia

When

7 July 2023    
11:00am - 1:00pm
Where

Crown Hotel
Crown Place, Harrogate, North Yorkhire, HG1 2RZ

Tickets £16

This concert is part of the Residency Multibuy Offer. Book 9 concerts for 20% discount, 5 concerts for 10% discount or 3 concerts for 5% discount. 

U18s, student, and UC recipient tickets available.

Please note all bookings are subject to a £1.75 booking fee

Dvořák Piano Trio No. 4 in E minor, Op.90, B166, ‘Dumky’
Bartok Contrasts (Sz. 111, BB116)

Get ready to experience a musical journey that’s full of excitement, energy and emotion featuring two of the most talented composers from Europe. First up, we have Dvořák’s ‘Dumky’ piano trio. This piece is full of exciting folk and jazz-inspired music that will make you want to dance.

That’s not all – our second celebrated composer is Bartok. Contrasts is a piece that was written in America for a Hungarian violinist and American jazz clarinettist Benny Goodman. The music combines classical influences from famous composers including Listz, Strauss, and Debussy with the lively rhythms of Hungarian folk music. Plus, it’s the only piece of chamber music that Bartok wrote with a wind instrument.

