Frazer Theatre, Off High Street - Knaresborough

Frazer Theatre, Off High Street - Knaresborough

Date/Time

Date(s) - 10/07/2019 - 13/07/2019

All Day

Location

Frazer Theatre

Frazer Theatre, Off High Street

Knaresborough

North Yorkshire

HG50EQ



The Knaresborough Players’ summer production of Peter Gordon’s “Murdered To Death” runs from runs from Wednesday 10th to Saturday 13th July 2019 with performances at 7.30pm each evening.

“Murdered To Death” is a delightful spoof of an Agatha Christie-type whodunit, full of terrible puns and amusing malapropism, a little mystery and a touch of mayhem.

With an assembled cast of characters guaranteed to delight – Bunting the butler; an English Colonel with the prerequisite stiff upper lip; a shady French art dealer and his moll; the bumbling police inspector and a well-meaning local sleuth who seems to attract murder wherever she goes – they’re all here, and caught up in the side-splitting antics which follow the mysterious death of the house’s owner.

It soon becomes clear that the murderer isn’t finished yet, but will they be unmasked before everyone else has met their doom, or will the audience die laughing first?

Tickets are £10 (£8 concessions) and are available now from our online box office at www.frazertheatre.co.uk , or by calling 07835 927965.

They will also be available to buy in person from The Old Chemist Shop, Market Place, Knaresborough from 8th June.

Doors open at 7pm and the show starts at 7.30pm.









