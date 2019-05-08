Motown and Northern Soul Band; Keep The Faith featuring Sarah Collins Concert

Date/Time
Date(s) - 25/05/2019
12:00am
Location
Grassington Town Hall
48 Main St
Grassington
N. Yorkshire
BD23 5AZ
GRASSINGTON: Grassington TOWN HALL presents Motown and Northern Soul Band; Keep The Faith featuring Sarah Collins with a line up of guitar, bass, drums, keyboard and brass section on Saturday May 25th. Doors open at 7.30 pm for an 8.30 start; bar open throughout the event.
Tickets £12.50 in advance from Grassington Hub 01756 7852222 or online http://www.grassingtondevonshireinstitute.org. (small booking fee with online bookings) or just call in to Grassington Hub in Grassington village.