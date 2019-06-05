Motorcycle Prom Ride

3 weeks ago
Date/Time
Date(s) - 27/06/2019
5:00pm - 7:30pm

Location
Squinting Cat, Harrogate

Whinney Lane
Harrogate
North Yorkshire
HG3 1QE


Elias is looking for as many bikers as possible to join him on a ride to school prom.

Biking has been his passion since being a young boy and it would be his dream come true if he attended prom with a big group of bikers.

Elias said:

So please, all you bikers out there help me have the best entrance to prom ever!!

The ride will start at the Squinting Cat pub and end at King James School.





