Come along to One Big Day, Harrogate to see the latest range of products available on the Motability Scheme and meet our Scheme partners and experts – it’s a great free day out for the whole family. Free entry, no need to book!

Over 60 cars, Wheelchair Accessible Vehicles (WAVS) and adaptations. The opportunity to test drive adapted and standard production cars. Indoor scooter test drive area to try out different products in a safe space. Over thirty powered wheelchairs and scooters (PWS). Motability scheme advisors on hand to answer your questions. A children’s play area including a bouncy castle, face painting and much more…

Free parking and a free tea, coffee or soft drink on arrival. Electric Vehicle Charging Hub.

A1(M) – Exit A1(M) at Junction 47 and follow Harrogate A59, then A658 and then A661. At the traffic lights on the A661 next to the Sainsburys store, turn left into Railway Road and follow signs to Yorkshire Event Centre.

Leeds (A61) or Bradford (A658) – At the roundabout at the junction of the two routes follow signs for York / A1 along the A658. At the next roundabout take the A661 signed Harrogate. At the traffic lights on the A661 next to the Sainsburys store, turn left into Railway Road and follow signs to Yorkshire Event Centre.

Please use the postcode HG2 8QZ or enter Railway Road, Harrogate.