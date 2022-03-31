Morgan & West: The Three Musketeers For Kids!

Date/Time

Date(s) - 16 July 2022

2:00pm - 3:15pm

Location

Frazer Theatre

Knaresborough

North Yorkshire

HG50EQ



On Saturday 16th July at 2pm, the Frazer Theatre welcomes back Morgan and West with their new summer panto “The Three Musketeers For Kids!”

Sharpen your swords, lace up your boots, and stick a great big feather in your hat! Morgan & West present a fun for all the family retelling of Alexandre Dumas’ The Three Musketeers. A whirlwind of whimsy, wit, and (s)wordplay await.

Can the marvellous Musketeers retrieve the Queen’s prize diamonds? Will the nefarious Cardinal Richelieu get away with his dastardly scheme? Can three actors play fifteen characters in just about an hour? Find out in Morgan & West present The Three Musketeers!

“The perfect summer panto.” – Daily Info

“Hilarious and good for all ages” – Primary Times

★★★★ “hugely talented” – Daily Mirror

★★★★ “superbly crafted – The Stage

Tickets can be bought from our online box office at www.frazertheatre.co.uk and are £11.50 with a concession price of £9.50 (Under 16s/60+). A ticket for 4 can be bought for £38. Please note a £1 booking fee applies per person.

Suitable for ages 5+

Running time 75 minutes with no interval