Moorcroft, Goldsborough

Moorcroft Snowdrop sensation at Goldsborough Hall

Date/Time
Date(s) - 21/02/2020 - 22/02/2020
All Day

Location
Goldsborough Hall

Church Street
Goldsborough
North Yorkshire
HG5 8NR


Join Moorcroft for the release of their new Snowdrop collection in the stunning surroundings of Goldsborough Hall and Gardens, near Harrogate.

‘Walking through the gardens of Goldsborough Hall is like taking a horticultural history tour.’

Goldsborough Hall was home to HRH Princess Mary, aunt to the present Queen and daughter to Queen Mary of Teck who granted Moorcroft the Royal Warrant in 1928.

See https://www.moorcroft.com/goldsborough-hall for tickets

For further information or to book tickets by telephone, please call 01782 820510.

Event Details – Friday 21st February – Exclusive moorcroft day

Ticket Option 1 | £5 Per Person

Entrance to Goldsborough Hall grounds and access to the Moorcroft display and shopping area in the Princess Mary Drawing Room.

Ticket Option 2 | £13 Per Person

Entrance to Goldsborough Hall grounds.
A talk on Moorcroft design and snowdrops, with tea, coffee and a slice of cake in the Goldsborough Hall Library.
Access to the Moorcroft display and shopping area in the Princess Mary Drawing Room.  Here you will find a brand new collection of snowdrop designs and a wealth of other designs newly released in 2020.
Enjoy a walk through Goldsborough Hall’s famous snowdrop display, as well as a collection of more than 100 rare snowdrop varieties. (On Friday only, the walk will be guided by Head Gardener, Mark Waller.)
Ticket Option 3 |  £28 Per Person

All of the above, plus a pre-booked ‘sandwich and savoury’ buffet lunch. As Friday is an exclusive Moorcroft day, Goldsborough Hall cafe will not be open. If you would prefer to make your own arrangements for lunch, you can book a Cream Tea directly with Goldsborough Hall in advance, or dine locally.

Goldsborough Hall, Church Street, Goldsborough, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, HG5 8NR

www.goldsboroughhall.com






