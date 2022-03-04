Moody and Sankey evening service

Date/Time

Date(s) - 20 March 2022

6:00pm - 7:30pm

Location

Woodlands Methodist Church

Harrogate

North Yorkshire

HG2 7SG



Come and join us at Woodlands Church, Wetherby Road, Harrogate, HG28QG for a Moody and Sankey evening led by Rev. Anne Brown.

We will be singing and rekindling the spirit of these early pioneers who shared the gospel in word and music.

Moody and Sankey along with other hymn writers have left us such hymns as ‘ To God be the Glory’; ‘Will your anchor hold’; ‘What a friend we have in Jesus’; ‘Blessed Assurance’ and many more.

We look forward to you joining us for an inspirational evening of worship, singing and sharing the good news.

Refreshments will follow the service.