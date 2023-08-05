Monster Stink book signing at Waterstones Harrogate

**BOGEY ALERT! BOGEY ALERT!**

Waterstones, Harrogate’s about to get snotty! On Aug 5th (from 11am-2pm) author Anna Brooke sign will her hilarious comedy novels (for kids’ age 7+), Monster Bogey and Monster Stink. A fab opportunity for the kids to meet a real-life writer.

15 James Street

11am-1pm

FREE ENTRY!

Here are the blurbs:

Monster Bogey: A funny, fantastic debut by a major new talent in middle-grade comedy fiction!

Frank has a secret: he picks his nose. But when his tower of greenies comes alive, turning into a terrifying bogey monster that escapes into the night, he has to catch the creature before the villagers of Honkerty find out …

Monster Stink: The stinkingly brilliant sequel to Anna Brooke’s hit debut, Monster Bogey!

When the mysterious Stink appears, there’s a fart pandemic in the village – plus, Bogey has morphed into a dangerous, dripping sixty-foot goo monster, attracting the attention of Snotland Yard. Can Frank, Tiffany and the Snozzlers save the day?

Bring your little bookworms (and reluctant readers; gross-out comedy can be great for getting kids into reading).

You can listen to an extract of Monster Bogey here: https://tinyurl.com/MonsteBogeyExtract

And read extracts here:

Monster Bogey: https://tinyurl.com/MonsterBogeyPDF

Monster Stink: https://tinyurl.com/MonsterStinkPDF