When Mark Styler, a writer of glossy “true crime” paperbacks, tries to get an interview with Easterman, a notorious serial killer, he has no idea what he’s walking into.

First he has to get past Dr Farquhar, the quixotic head of Fairfields, the asylum where Easterman is kept. But he soon discovers that absolutely nothing is what it seems.

