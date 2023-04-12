Mindgame

When

12 April 2023 - 15 April 2023    
7:45pm - 10:00pm
Where

Harrogate Theatre Studio
Oxford Street, Harrogate, HG1 1QF

When Mark Styler, a writer of glossy “true crime” paperbacks, tries to get an interview with Easterman, a notorious serial killer, he has no idea what he’s walking into.

First he has to get past Dr Farquhar, the quixotic head of Fairfields, the asylum where Easterman is kept. But he soon discovers that absolutely nothing is what it seems.

This amateur production of “Mindgame” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals Ltd. on behalf of Samuel French Ltd. www.concordtheatricals.co.uk

