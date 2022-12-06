Michael Buble tribute night 16 December 2022 Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email When 16 December 2022 7:30pm - 11:45pm Add To Calendar Download ICS Google Calendar iCalendar Office 365 Outlook Live Where The Cairn Hotel Ripon Road, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, HG1 2JD 2 course dinner, tribute night & disco only £30.00pp Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Δ