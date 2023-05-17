Meet the Brewer with Roosters

Head to The Coach & Horses, Harrogate for a fun and relaxed evening at their Meet the Brewer Event featuring Roosters Head Brewer, Oliver. It’s a perfect opportunity to get to know Oliver and learn more about the family owned and run brewery, as well as to indulge in some delicious Yorkshire Style Tapas Boards created by the talented chefs at Coach & Horses.

The evening will kick off at 6pm with a pint on arrival and a chance to mingle with fellow beer enthusiasts. At 6.30pm, Oliver will take the floor and discuss all things Roosters Beer, offering insights into the brewing process and the inspiration behind the different beers.

Throughout the evening, you’ll have the opportunity to sample a further four half-pint samples included in the ticket price of £35.

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to meet Oliver and learn more about Roosters Beer. It promises to be an enjoyable and informative evening.