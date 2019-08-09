Meet the Author: Maggie Cobbett talks about her book Workhouse Orphans

Please share the news











1 Share

Loading Map.... Ripon Workhouse Museum

Ripon Museums, Workhouse Museum Sharow View, Alhallowgate - Ripon

Events Ripon Museums, Workhouse Museum Sharow View, Alhallowgate - Ripon 54.13825809999999 -1.5222909999999956

Date/Time

Date(s) - 25/09/2019

7:00pm - 9:00pm

Location

Ripon Workhouse Museum

Ripon Museums, Workhouse Museum Sharow View, Alhallowgate

Ripon

North Yorkshire

HG4 1LE



Join Maggie Cobbett for an evening talk at Ripon Workhouse Museum, about her book Workhouse Orphans.

The book, set at the beginning of the 20th century, follows the story of a 13-year-old orphan in London sent to work in a Yorkshire mining village, leaving his younger brothers and sister behind in the London workhouse. Ripon Union Workhouse provided inspiration and research for Maggie and provides the perfect immersive backdrop for this talk.

Maggie is a local Ripon resident and President of Ripon Writers’ Group. Since retiring from teaching, she has combined her love of writing with working as an extra in film and television.

The talk will take place on Wednesday 25 September 2019 at 7pm. Tickets are £5. Copies of the book will be available for purchase and signing on the night, but are also available to buy now from the Workhouse Museum shop if you can’t wait!









Please share the news











1 Share