Meadow Bothy Wildish Christmas Workshop

When

10 December 2022    
All Day
Where

Pateley Bridge
Pateley Bridge, Near Harrogate

Event Type

The Meadow Bothy X Wildish

Christmas Workshop 

The Wildish Club has partnered with Flower farmer and Floral forager, Liz at Meadow Bothy to host two foraging and wreath making workshops. There will be a morning and afternoon session and only limited spots available in each, so don’t wait to book this up! 

Under 18’s must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets have been kindly subsidised by the Wildish Club, tickets are being sold at 50% off for: £22.50 each 

Please contact nell@bearmade.co.uk to book a spot and learn more.

Oscar Boatfield and Nell Wharton founded The Wildish Club to help give people confidence to get out outdoors with a purpose and connect with each other and nature.

www.thewildishclub.co.uk/events

 

 

