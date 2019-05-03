Marie Curie Charity Rugby Event & Family Fun Day

2 days ago
Map Unavailable

Date/Time
Date(s) - 05/05/2019
11:00am






Come and join us for our annual Family Day and Rugby Match at Rugby Club. IT’S FREE TO GET IN and the FUN starts at 11.00 with lots to keep the children entertained. We will have a dedicated KIDS ZONE featuring bouncy castle, trampolines, sweetie stall, ice cream van and lots more. The adults with have quality stalls to browse, food stalls and of course the Rugby Club !

The Rugby Match is Finners vs Siswick competing for the Marie Curie Cup.

Both John Finnegan and Graham Siswick were nursed by Marie Curie nurses in their last days and the match is dedicated to them.

ALL PROCEEDS TO MARIE CURIE



Please share the news

 

