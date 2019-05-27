Maisie Adam and Alfie Moore .. Knaresborough Comedy Festival

Please share the news













Frazer Theatre, Off High Street - Knaresborough

27/07/2019

8:00pm - 10:30pm

Running from 19th to 27th July, the Knaresborough Comedy Festival 2019 will take place over two weekends giving the chance to see performances from eight fantastic comedians. There will be a double bill show at 8pm on the Friday and Saturday nights, each with two full Edinburgh Festival previews.

The final night of the Knaresborough Comedy Festival 2019 brings together a sell-out smash and a local hero! Born and raised in Harrogate, Maisie Adam is one of the fastest rising stars around, having been nominated for best newcomer at the 2018 Edinburgh Festival. Former detective Alfie Moore enjoyed a sell-out crowd for his tour show at the Frazer last year and it’s no wonder, as his unique worldview always brings audiences to tears of laughter.

Weekend 1

Friday 19th: Harriet Dyer/Lou Conran

Saturday 20th: Rob Rouse & Helen Rutter/Boothby Graffoe

Weekend 2

Friday 26th: Tom Toal/Mark Simmons

Saturday 27th: Maisie Adam/Alfie Moore

Individual Double Bill tickets can be bought for £10 from the Old Chemist Shop, Market Place, Knaresborough

All tickets including the multi-buy offers can be bought online at www.knaresboroughcomedyfestival.com or by calling 07835 927965 (credit card payment will be taken at time of booking)







