Lunch with guest speaker Rosemary Shrager

Our lunchtime speaker Rosemary Shrager is a renowned British chef, television personality, and culinary educator. With a career spanning over four decades, she has established herself as a prominent figure in the culinary world. Rosemary has made numerous appearances on popular cooking shows, as well as featuring in “Ladette to Lady” and “I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!” Her passion for cooking and her charismatic personality have earned her a devoted following.

Alongside her television appearances, Rosemary has authored several successful cookbooks and is highly regarded as a culinary educator, running her own cooking school. With her infectious enthusiasm and extensive knowledge, Rosemary Shrager continues to inspire and delight food enthusiasts worldwide. She has recently started writing crime novels, with her latest, The Proof In The Pudding, an irresistible slice of cosy crime.

Tickets are £40.00, which includes a glass of wine on arrival, a two course lunch, and tea or coffee with petits fours.

You can book online here: https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/whats-on/lunch-with-rosemary-shrager-rhlf-2023/

You can also phone the box office directly at 01423562303