Lovely made in The Dales Christmas Shopping

When

7 December 2023    
6:00pm - 9:00pm
  • Support local artist and makers
  • Raising money for The Roddy Scott Foundation
  • At Hampsthwaite Memorial hall
  • £10 per Adult to include a glass of wine, nibbles and “a good raffle ticket”
  • Raffle to be drawn at 8.30pm

