Lost Voice Guy at Tennants

An unmissable line up of some of the country’s brightest comedy talent will be taking to the stage in Leyburn this March, headline by Britain’s Got Talent Winner Lost Voice Guy.  AKA Lea Ridley who hails from County Durham, Lost Voice Guy will be bringing his unique brand of humour to The Garden Rooms where he will be joined by fellow award-winning Northern comedians Nina Gilligan and Jack Gleadow and MC for the evening Sam Harland.

Nina Gilligan is described as a ‘bolshier’ version of Mrs. Merton; a Comedian of the Year finalist whose act has been described as ‘warm and funny’ and ‘an amazing comic with wit and an interesting character’.

Comedian and Hull local, Jack Gleadow, is described as one of the most unique performers on the UK comedy circuit today. He takes his inspiration from the golden era of variety; Jack is the One-Man Variety Show with the use of sounds, stories, jokes and a scooter! Jack is a previous winner of The Great Yorkshire Fringe Comedian of the Year and is preparing for his debut solo show at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe.

The evening’s MC Sam Harland draws on his wealth of experience to bring you a humorously cynical (yet optimistic) slant on life. Sharp witted and charismatic, Sam has been performing stand-up since 2006 and is a real audience pleaser.

This unmissable line up will be on stage on 6th March at The Garden Rooms at Tennants, Leyburn and tickets, which are £15, are on sale now – visit www.tennantsgardenrooms.com or call 01969 621146.






