Lost Soul Day Retreat

Minster Road - Ripon

Date/Time

Date(s) - 08/11/2019

10:00am - 4:00pm

Location

The Old Deanery

Minster Road

Ripon

Harrogate

HG4 1QS



Are you lacking in purpose and direction, feeling lost?

Are you longing to make changes to your life but have no clue where to start?

Join our empowerment retreat day for women, allow yourself to be guided and introduced to new methods of self enquiry, empowerment and motivation by your guide Kitti Johnson, a heart led, intuitive healer and coach.

Join like-minded women and experience the joy of sisterhood, the feminine energy created when women get together to create something wonderful and support one another. Using a mixture of practical tools, spiritual exploration, positive mindset techniques and intuitive coaching, Kitti will help each woman discover what lights up her soul to create a tailored, individual plan to enable you to create a life you love that fills you up with joy and happiness every day.

We will be spending our day in The Sanctuary Room at The Old Deanery in Ripon. As we will be sitting on the floor (if accessible for you) and on chairs, please wear warm, comfortable clothes. Please bring a pen, notebook and any glasses you wear for reading.

Tea, coffee and biscuits will be provided. We will break for an hour for lunch which can be obtained from any of the numerous lovely cafes in the town. There is plenty of parking in the town centre and at the venue itself.

Tickets can be booked at https://www.thesamadhisanctuary.com/calendar








