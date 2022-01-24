Loot – Presented By The Harrogate Dramatic Society

Date/Time

Date(s) - 9 February 2022 - 12 February 2022

7:45pm - 10:00pm

Location

Harrogate Theatre Studio

Harrogate



HG1 1QF



Withering satire of faith, law and order, and the rituals of bereavement meet breakneck farce in Joe Orton’s frenetic black comedy “Loot”. Youthful bank robbers, an infamous detective, and a killer nurse match wits, but who will claim the spoils?

The play remains as incendiary and provocative today as it was when it premiered in 1965.

This amateur production of “Loot” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals Ltd. on behalf of SAMUEL FRENCH LTD www.concordtheatricals.co.uk