Lloyd Griffith: Not Just A Pretty Face

Please share the news













Loading Map.... Frazer Theatre

Off High Street - Knaresborough

Events Off High Street - Knaresborough 54.008134 -1.466106

Date/Time

Date(s) - 17/04/2020

8:00pm - 10:00pm

Location

Frazer Theatre

Off High Street

Knaresborough

North Yorkshire

HG50EQ



On Friday 17th April 2020, The Frazer Theatre Comedy Club welcomes back stand up comedian and former Soccer AM presenter, Lloyd Griffith who sold out at the Frazer in 2019.

Lloyd is back on the road for his third UK stand up tour. It’s been a busy few years for Grimsby’s favourite (for now, anyway) comedian/choirboy. He’s recently been supporting Jack Whitehall on tour, and you may have also seen him in on 8 out of 10 cats (Channel 4), Can You Beat The Bookies? (BBC), Soccer AM (Sky One), Flinch (Netflix), Live At The Comedy Store (Comedy Central), Roast Battle (Comedy Central), Songs of Praise (BBC2) ((lol)).

‘Lloyd bounces off the audience and has everyone laughing along with him. This is an hour of uplifting stand-up that’ll have you smiling for days. A warm, relatable and hilarious show’ – The Sunday Post

‘Disarmingly good’ – Dominic Maxwell, The Times

‘Lloyd Griffith has to be my favourite find from this show. It’s not often you get a comic and a choirboy rolled into one, and he’s seriously talented in both areas’ – Leicester Mercury

‘What is evident from the outset is that Griffith is both bursting with talent. He is a funny, charming, self-effacing comic who very obviously gains great joy from making people laugh. It is evident in the way he feeds off the audience’. – joe.co.uk

Tickets are £14 (£12 over 60, under 16) plus £1 per ticket booking fee and are available from our online box office at www.frazertheatre.co.uk or by calling 07835 927965.

Doors open at 7:30pm and show starts at 8pm.

Whilst we have not been advised of a lower age limit parental discretion is advised for those under 14.







