Lives Unravelled: Rubbings and Stitch Workhouse Workshop

Date/Time

Date(s) - 22/07/2021

11:00am - 2:00pm

Location

Workhouse Museum

Categories

Join Sarah Lowe from Yorkshire-based textiles group, 6 Ply for a two hour workshop exploring the colours and textures of the workhouse. Using transfer crayons, rubbings on fabric will be taken of items representative of the Workhouse; the coloured fabric will be set by iron and then stitching will be used to enhance areas and a card insert produced.

The workshop will run from 11am until 2pm with a 45 minute lunchbreak, when you can explore the workhouse and grounds and enjoy the 6 Ply group’s amazing exhibition based on the lives of women in the workhouse, Lives Unravelled. Lunch is not provided.

Tickets £10 per person.

For more information about the workshop and the Ripon Museums visit https://riponmuseums.co.uk/



